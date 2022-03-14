Paid sick leave for insecure workers a 'game-changer', says Ballarat Trades Hall

news, latest-news, casual workers, contract workers, insecure work, paid sick leave, Ballarat

More than 150,000 casual workers in Victoria can now access five days' sick leave at the national minimum wage in what marks Australia's first trial of paid sick-leave for insecure workers. The two-year trial of the sick leave guarantee will be funded by the Victorian government at a cost of $246 million, with any continuation of the scheme to be fully funded by an industry levy. On Monday, in a nod to the Labour Day public holiday, Premier Daniel Andrews said the safety net provided by the package was designed to stop casual workers from having to make an unpalatable choice between paying their bills and the health and safety of their co-workers. READ MORE "The last two years [with the pandemic] have shown just how difficult that choice can be for casual workers," Premier Andrews said. "The ultimate decision they make isn't wrong - what's wrong is they're forced to make it at all. "Insecure work is completely and utterly toxic." Ballarat Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington said the scheme, borne of deep consultation between government, unions and employers, was a "game-changer" for many people. "It's a fantastic idea and one that the union movement has been pushing for probably since the start, if not before, the pandemic," Mr Edgington said. "We saw with COVID that [the virus] quickly spread through those casual and precarious workforces, where workers have to make awful decisions between their health and financial security. "People need to realise that we've now got a situation where a casual worker can be somebody who has worked 38 hours a week every week for five years for a company but is called a casual, meaning they haven't got sick leave [entitlements]." The first phase of the trial is open to workers from the retail, food, hospitality, aged and disability care, cleaning and security sectors. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/f75eeae5-6820-4657-bc75-ce23b4a237f1.JPG/r0_175_4378_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg