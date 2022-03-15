Ballarat COVID update | Tuesday, March 15: 153 new cases, 923 active cases
BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | TUESDAY MARCH 15.
NEW CASES: 153 (up from 124 yesterday)
ACTIVE CASES: 923(down from 969 yesterday)
Ballarat has recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase on the 124 reported the day before.
Despite the increase, the number of active infections has dropped again, to 923.
It is the second day in a row active cases in the city have been below 1000.
In other areas:
- Moorabool Shire - 40 new cases, 234 active cases
- Golden Plains Shire - 28 new cases, 153 active cases
- Hepburn Shire - 17 new cases, 89 active cases
- Pyrenees Shire - 2 new cases, 18 active cases
In Victoria:
NEW CASES: 7460
DEATHS: 4
IN HOSPITAL: 197
IN ICU: 24
ON VENTILATOR: 6
We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.