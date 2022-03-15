coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | TUESDAY MARCH 15. NEW CASES: 153 (up from 124 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 923 (down from 969 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase on the 124 reported the day before. Despite the increase, the number of active infections has dropped again, to 923. It is the second day in a row active cases in the city have been below 1000. In other areas: In Victoria: NEW CASES: 7460 DEATHS: 4 IN HOSPITAL: 197 IN ICU: 24 ON VENTILATOR: 6 We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

