Persistent offender waits in custody despite girlfriend's attempts to convince magistrate

A criminal put himself in plan sight of a police when he pulled out in front of them and was ultimately arrested for drug trafficking. Brent Maciejewski, 31, was found with 8.3 grams of methamphetamine, $390 cash believed to be from the sale of the drug and text messages on his phone about drug deals in 2021. He was on two counts of bail at the time and was charged with contravening a community corrections order imposed as part of a past sentence. Magistrate Ron Saines said Maciejewski returned to serious criminal offending quickly after his release from prison and had repeatedly chosen to drive without a licence. Maciejewski, from Wendouree, pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to 20 charges, appearing via video link from custody. The court heard police caught Maciejewski driving unlicensed five times between July 2020 and November 2021. One time he was speeding 150km/h on the Western Freeway in a 110km/h zone with methamphetamine in his system. Another time he was caught driving in Wendouree with stolen registration plates on the car and drugs in his possession. In July 2021 he was caught driving and out of the house without a valid reason during a strict lockdown period. Defence lawyer David Rofe said it was conceded a jail term was the correct penalty but the question was how long the term should be. "He and his partner are hoping for about time served. He tells me his drug use has declined... the drug trafficking is at the lower end of the scale," he said. "He believes he can get on the straight and narrow by going back to full time work. His ultimate plan is to go back to Newcastle to do earth moving work. They want to get away from Victoria and Ballarat. "He went okay after drug rehab for a while but then went back to old habits." Magistrate Ron Saines said moving interstate would not be the answer to Maciejewski's drug use and criminality. "You have a significant history of persistent offending," he said. "The very last time of release you returned promptly to very serious offending, drug trafficking as well as driving while you well knew you were disqualified. "There should be some supervision upon you being released from prison." Maciejewski has been in custody since November 15. He will remain there and return to court for sentencing next week. His girlfriend spoke to Mr Saines during the hearing in an attempt to convince him to release her boyfriend, saying there was no value him being in custody and it was preventing them moving on with their lives. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

