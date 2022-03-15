OPINION: Can greyhound racing learn from track athletics?

comment,

With news of another dog needing to be euthanised on Monday at the Ballarat greyhound track, the public is looking toward solutions. Academic Associate Professor Warren Young gives his perspective on the problem. As a professional in sport science with coaching qualifications in track and field and strength and conditioning, I have made some observations comparing the human sprint events with greyhound racing. READ MORE: Dog euthanised after Ballarat greyhound racing incident In track and field, there are 3 sprint events; the 100m, 200m and 400m. The 100m event is run on a straight track, whereas the 200m and 400m events involve a combination of straight sprinting and running around a bend. A typical race involves 8 sprinters (much like greyhound racing), but a big difference is that in the track and field sprints, all athletes have to stay within a marked lane. This prevents any physical contact between athletes during races. In greyhound racing, the dogs will typically run towards the rail because they are trained to chase the lure, so it is impossible to prevent the physical contact which can result in dogs falling while running at top speed. We know that this can lead to severe injuries such as fractured legs, and sometimes death. If you asked human sprinters to compete in a 200m race where all 8 athletes had to immediately head for lanes 1 and 2 (about the same space near the lure in greyhound racing), they would laugh in your face and tell you that 8 people sprinting flat out in 2 lanes is a recipe for disaster. It would never be allowed because it would inevitably end in injury. Obviously, greyhounds can't be made to run in lanes, and so their races are inherently dangerous. Even when greyhounds get to run on straight tracks, they don't always sprint in a straight, so they still risk injury from contact with other dogs as well as muscle strains. Sprinting at maximum speed is a high-risk activity because the muscles need to contract powerfully, placing huge loads on the tissues. In track and field, hamstring strains are especially common, and so coaches have learned to minimise the risk of injury by using several strategies when preparing their athletes for competition, such as: These strategies not only make the athletes better, but are also part of the duty of care that coaches need to be successful and accountable. Coaching athletes is a profession that is informed by science and requires formal qualifications. To work with elite athletes, coaches need to work through 4 levels of certification, taking years of course work and experience. This rigorous process allows coaches to develop the necessary expertise to help their athletes reach their potential. By contrast, to become a greyhound trainer in Victoria or NSW, all you have to do is read a basic booklet or handbook and complete an online test. Sadly, this lack of rigour or accountability means many greyhounds will fall by the wayside. Clearly, greyhound trainers learn through personal experience, and this involves trial and error. Unfortunately, the error can be at the expense of greyhound welfare. Associate Professor Warren Young is an adjunct Professor in Exercise and Sport Science at Federation University Australia and is an advocate for the welfare of greyhounds.

