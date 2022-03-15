news, latest-news,

City of Ballarat councillors are set to receive substantial annual pay rises over the next few years after a determination by the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal. Backdated to December 18, the annual allowances for mayors, deputy mayors and councillors will increase annually through to 2025. Deputy mayors, in particular, will enjoy a massive increase in their allowance of about 72 per cent. Currently, mayors of category three councils such as Ballarat receive up to $100,434 annually, with councillors to receiving between $13,123 and $31,444 annually. Following the determination, the mayor's annual allowance will increase to $119,316 with incremental annual increases seeing the allowance rise to $132,573 from December 2025. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, councillors will see their allowances rise to $35,972, also backdated to December 18, increasing to $38,047 in December 2023. The determination also added an additional pay category for deputy mayors, which were previously included with other councillors, receiving half the pay of the mayor. Deputy mayors will now receive $59,658 annually, increasing to $64,629 at the end of 2025. As part of the determination, councillors were asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their allowances and remuneration. More than 80 per cent of mayors who responded to the questionnaire said they spent 32 hours or more per week fulfilling the role, with more than half saying they spent 40 hours of more in the role. However, the role of deputy mayor had more variance across the state. Of the 32 deputy mayors to respond to the survey, about 30 per cent spent between 32 and 40 hours per week in the role, just over 20 per cent spent eight to 5 hours or between 24 and 31 hours, and about 10 per cent spent more than 40 hours. The last review of councillor remuneration took place in 2008, with allowances increasing in line with the annual adjustment guideline set by the Premier. In its submission to the determination, the state's local government peak body, the Municipal Association of Victoria, said councillors made a vital contribution to Victoria by representing and engaging with their communities. "Providing an allowance to Councillors is a recognition of the contribution they make as they perform their roles. The allowance is not the equivalent to remuneration for a salaried position. The current allowance levels do not go anywhere near the time and effort invested by councillors in their role," the submission said. "The Local Government Act 2020 requires councillors to represent the interests of the municipal community in their decision making. The allowance is a way to attract candidates with a diverse range of backgrounds. This diversity in backgrounds assists Councils to make decisions in the best interests of the whole community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/66c00e86-dc6b-4cea-884c-468e5f3926a3.jpg/r0_301_4403_2789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg