Ballarat is celebrating its multiculturalism this week with Harmony Fest returning to the city for its 12th year from Tuesday. Launched in 2010, Harmony Fest is Ballarat's celebration of diversity and is centred around Harmony Day on March 21. This year's festival runs from March 15 to 26 and is headlined by the Intercultural City Extravaganza at Civic Hall on Friday, March 25. Highlights of the festival include street soccer at Morsehead Park, the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council's twilight market, an intercultural celebration at the Ballarat South Community Hub, tai chi on the shores of Lake Wendouree and the Interfaith Walk for Peace. BRMC chair Joy Juma said the festival would allow people to better understand each other. "First of all, it brings people together, that's why it's harmony. Everybody comes up with the colours, they harmonise everything and it also enhances peace and understanding and community," she said. "It also reduces incidences where people don't understand another culture, but if they come out, they see all these cultures and people get comfortable around each other. It's all about me knowing you and you knowing me and us being able to live harmoniously together when you understand what I bring to the table and I understand what you are all about." Ms Juma said the festival had been a success in Ballarat and helped the city embrace is multiculturalism. "Also, I think it's important this year, because we've been in lockdown for two years, we didn't celebrate Harmony Day, so this is big for us. All the old and the new, come out and see, know each other and know each other's cultures, share ideas, food and dance," she said. "My favourite thing is to be able to go to different places, like art gallery, and see something different, see Indian culture, African culture, just to see those things happening. That's my favourite, to be able to have that opportunity to step into that other world during this time and it's free and it's a happy time." For more information, visit www.ballarat.vic.gov.au/ballarat-harmony-fest. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/6ab9b290-e3d7-489e-8021-b34dcb3270d0.jpg/r0_380_4032_2658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg