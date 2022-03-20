'It has to be locally driven': grandson calls for support for permanent Vegemite museum

news, latest-news,

The grandson of the inventor of Vegemite has visited a museum set up in his honour in Beaufort for the first time and is calling for support to expand the attraction and make it permanent. Jamie Callister travelled from Queensland and visited the temporary Cyril Callister museum home at a restored Beaufort service station on Tuesday. Mr Callister said he was 'incredibly proud' the Beaufort community has embraced and shared the story of his grandfather, who was born in nearby Chute and grew up in the region. "I am impressed. It is really good," he said after his first look at the museum on Tuesday afternoon. Beaufort volunteer Liza Robinson has worked to establish the temporary museum and set up the Cyril Callister Foundation with Mr Callister's support. Belgrave resident Peter Crohan's donation of his large collection of Vegemite memorabilia kick-started the establishment of the museum in January. Mr Callister said it was fantastic the Beaufort community was driving the museum and he would love to see a permanent home established before the 100th anniversary of Vegemite next year. "It is going to be huge. It is a significant cultural Australian event," he said. "It is baby steps at the moment for the museum but who knows what is next. "It would really draw people to Beaufort. It will be good for business and bring people into the town and the Ballarat region. "If people get behind it it can be something amazing." Mr Callister said he would also love to see financial support to support the vision of setting up a scholarship for young people to study science at university, like Cyril did. Cyril received a scholarship to what is now called Federation University Ballarat in 1910. Mr Callister has published a book about his grandfather, sharing fascinating stories he learnt after deciding to find out more about him. "My dad came to me when he was getting older and said 'when the media start asking me questions, I will put them onto you'," he said. "My initial thought was 'what am I going to say?'. Once I started doing some research, I found out it was a fascinating Australian story - it is not my story, it is our story." RELATED COVERAGE: 'Fanatic' Vegemite lover helps push for dedicated museum near Beaufort Cyril was born in 1893 in Chute near Beaufort. In 1923 he was appointed to a small food company to develop a yeast-extract spread for retail sale, a product that was known overseas but no information was available about the process in Australia. Cyril developed Vegemite and it was placed on the market in 1924. He later worked in developing processed cheese and led a team in producing rations for service men and women in World War II. "He was a significant Australian, probably your typical quiet Australian that achieved so much in a relatively short life and was very humble," Mr Callister said. "There are so many different facets to the story. He set off to go to the first world war with his brother and that could have been the end of Vegemite there and then. "Cyril got taken out of the army... and the story snowballs from there. He has had an extraordinary life. "He went to school with Robert Menzies and they were lifelong friends. Most people probably wouldn't know that. There are other significant milestones along the way." Mr Callister said people loved to tell him their Vegemite experiences, whether it was how they liked to eat it or experiment with their friends who have never tasted it before. He said donations of memorabilia, funds or a permanent museum site were encouraged to help share his grandfather's story and the journey of Vegemite in Beaufort. "It has to be locally driven. It is not just Beaufort but the Ballarat community that really need to own this. He was a significant Australian and very much the unsung hero," he said. Visit cyrilcallisterfoundation.org/ and follow the Cyril Callister Foundation Facebook page for more information and to support the project. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/251734a1-9db0-44ed-836a-1ff934947e72.jpg/r0_222_4459_2741_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg