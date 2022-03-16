Man's drunken rampage escalated to public attacks in Ballarat North

news, latest-news,

A man's drunken rampage through Ballarat North started with urinating on furniture and smashing chairs at a bar, but ended with targeting innocent victims and causing public fear, including to children a court has heard. Matthew Carroll's lawyer told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court he could not remember the night or being arrested by police while lying in a gutter with his eyes closed. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ben Jones said on Tuesday the 28-year-old was drinking with a friend at the Golf House Hotel in Ballarat in December 2020 and was cut off from service at the bar after they squirted hand sanitiser at staff. They were later seen urinating on furniture in the smoking area outside and Carroll smashed a stool onto the ground and into the door of the hotel. The court heard they ran off down Doveton Street, where the court heard Carroll destroyed a sign and concrete block near the Shooters Lounge pool hall carpark and jumped on top of a car entering the carpark with a child passenger inside. He knelt on the bonnet after stopping the driver and asking him for a lighter and then allegedly threw a punch through the drivers' side window, breaking the victim's glasses. Carroll and his friend continued walking down Howitt Street where they banged on the front door of a home, asking the residents for a lighter, while the couple's children were inside. He became aggressive, yelling and swearing when the victim said he did not have a lighter and threw a concrete pebble, smashing a child's bedroom window. Police were called and found Carroll lying in a gutter behind a car with his eyes shut. The court heard he resisted arrest and urinated on the floor of the police cell. Defence lawyer Sarah Pratt said Carroll was highly intoxicated at the time, had a problem with alcohol abuse and did not remember what happened on this night. She said Carroll returned to live at the family home after this incident and had the support of his parents. Magistrate Hugh Radford said he would have Carroll assessed for a community corrections order given the gravity of the offending and his prior history. He will remain on bail and return to court later in March. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/ec4151b9-8c11-4615-8201-d407652789e9.jpg/r3_0_1123_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg