Woady Yaloak Primary School students are sporting a new look with a uniform change that will allow them to help out children at flood-affected schools in New South Wales and Queensland. Woady Yaloak's four campuses at Ross Creek, Smythesdale, Scarsdale and Snake Valley are part-way through a two year phase-in process to change the colour of their uniform and will donate good-quality second-hand uniforms to schools who share the royal blue and gold colours of their former uniform. The idea was the brainchild of Snake Valley campus office manager Rhonda Nunn who was moved by the footage of flood-affected towns. "The new uniform was to be phased in over a two year period but at our Snake Valley campus almost all our students are wearing the new colours," Ms Nunn said. "This led me to thinking that maybe we could help a school or schools affected by the devastating floods in New South Wales and Queensland." Ms Nunn asked via social media if anyone knew of affected schools who wear gold and royal blue, and received the names of 10 schools in towns significantly impacted by the floods and where families had lost everything. IN OTHER NEWS "Hopefully we can lessen the burden for their school families and supply their students with uniforms," Ms Nunn said. Each of the school's four campuses have a large quantity of second-hand uniforms which they plan to donate, and families within the school community will be asked to donate the old uniforms if their children have switched to the school's new navy uniform. "We'll get everything together, sort them, wash them and pack up the good quality ones to be freighted at a time that's convenient for the schools involved," Ms Nunn said.

