Ballarat export Kyra Cooney-Cross signs with Swedish power Hammarby
Ballarat soccer export Kyra Cooney-Cross is celebrating the first international move of her blossoming career.
The former Ballarat Lady Red Devils player will join Swedish club Hammarby at the conclusion of the A League Women's season.
Cooney-Cross, 20, signs alongside Melbourne Victory teammate Courtney Nevin. The pair will link up with Matildas defender Elise Kellond-Knight who joined Hammarby last year.
"I'm very happy to come to Hammarby and take on a new challenge and chapter in my career. I have heard very nice things about the club and the team," Cooney-Cross said.
Hammarby director of football Johan Lager was thrilled to welcome the midfielder to the club.
"We've been scouting Kyra for a long time and tried to get her here before, so it's nice that it pays to be stubborn. We get a versatile midfielder who can play in several positions and she is an athletic player with a very good strike," he said.
"We are convinced that she is a player who will be worth seeing and help us continue to take steps towards the top of the Damallsvenskan. It feels incredibly nice to finally get Kyra here."
Cooney-Cross is expected to return to Victory's line-up for Sunday's elimination final against Melbourne City having served her one-match suspension.
