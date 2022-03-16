news, latest-news,

Ballarat soccer export Kyra Cooney-Cross is celebrating the first international move of her blossoming career. The former Ballarat Lady Red Devils player will join Swedish club Hammarby at the conclusion of the A League Women's season. Cooney-Cross, 20, signs alongside Melbourne Victory teammate Courtney Nevin. The pair will link up with Matildas defender Elise Kellond-Knight who joined Hammarby last year. "I'm very happy to come to Hammarby and take on a new challenge and chapter in my career. I have heard very nice things about the club and the team," Cooney-Cross said. Hammarby director of football Johan Lager was thrilled to welcome the midfielder to the club. "We've been scouting Kyra for a long time and tried to get her here before, so it's nice that it pays to be stubborn. We get a versatile midfielder who can play in several positions and she is an athletic player with a very good strike," he said. "We are convinced that she is a player who will be worth seeing and help us continue to take steps towards the top of the Damallsvenskan. It feels incredibly nice to finally get Kyra here." Cooney-Cross is expected to return to Victory's line-up for Sunday's elimination final against Melbourne City having served her one-match suspension.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/4726f002-12e0-47d4-bff1-8fe8ec9c5bbe.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg