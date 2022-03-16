news, latest-news,

Two-time AFL premiership player Darren Jolly will not return to East Point for the upcoming Ballarat Football Netball League season. The former Sydney Swans and Collingwood ruck has told the club his playing days are over - a decision partly motivated by an injury he sustained in the latter stages of the 2021 campaign. Jolly was a surprise mid-year recruit, playing the Roos' last three games before the season was abandoned due to COVID-19. The 40-year-old is the latest notable loss for the reigning premiers, following key forward Joel Ottavi's decision to return to junior club Buninyong when not playing for Williamstown in the VFL. Adding to the departures are premiership player Jake McQueen and midfield workhorse Jack Ganley, who've joined the Wangaratta Rovers. A host of fringe players have also crossed to various Central Highlands Football League clubs. The losses are offset by the arrival of 56-game Essendon onballer Jackson Merrett and the retention of a core group of senior players. Jordan Johnston will return to the Roos full-time, having opted not to continue with Geelong's VFL squad. Johnston played in both the Roos' 2018 and 2019 grand final wins and was crowned the club's best-and-fairest in the latter year. Additionally, young ruck Tom Brown has left Hepburn to join older brother Jacob Brown at the Roos. Tom Brown played all 11 games for the Burras last season, kicking six goals. It's not known how much Jacob Brown will be seen in Roos' colours this season after the key forward signed a deal with Essendon's VFL side. He was previously on the Bombers' list from 2018 to 2020. VFL-listed winger Charlie Molan has nominated East Point as his home club but is expected to play for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels when not selected by Williamstown. East Point will also place added faith in graduates from last season's undefeated under-19 side. Lachlan Charleson and Joshua Carlyle-Marks are players from that team to have already tasted senior football, while league best-and-fairest Jack Sampi looms as an exciting talent. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

