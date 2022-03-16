news, latest-news,

Using 'hands on' activities to build numeracy skills has seen pupils at Wendouree Primary School make big gains in their maths skills. According to the 2021 NAPLAN schools data, 83 per cent of the school's year five students showed above average progress in their numeracy skills from the time they were in grade three when compared with students of a similar background with the same starting score on their previous test. It was a big jump from the 65 per cent whose results put them in the same category during the 2017-2019 test period. Wendouree students also showed strong gains in reading, where 63 per cent made above average progress, and writing with 51 per cent. Acting principal Shelley Backwell said there had been a strong focus on building skills in pupils and teaching staff to improve student growth. "We are absolutely thrilled to be a stand out school for benchmark growth," said Ms Backwell, speaking on behalf of herself and principal Christine Branagh. "In numeracy, we use engaging 'hands on' activities across the school. We have a deliberate focus on building teacher expertise and confidence to differentiate student learning which is led by our mathematics specialist Donna McNeight," Ms Backwell said. "Our staff have high expectations with our student's learning goals in reading and our students work very hard to achieve their goals. All of our staff have had explicit reading professional learning. We have a strategic approach across the school with literacy and numeracy which enhances significant student growth." Even periods of remote learning did not put a dampener on progress. "During lockdown periods we valued learning and wellbeing equally," she said. "Literacy and numeracy was a priority and staff professional learning continued during lockdowns." Ms Backwell congratulated students and staff on their hard work. "We would like to let our Wendouree Primary School students know how incredibly proud we are of their efforts to strive to do their 'personal best' learning at our school." Haddon Primary School also had a large proportion of students record above average progress when compared to other similar schools, with 71 per cent of students reaching the mark in numeracy and 69 per cent in reading. IN OTHER NEWS Dozens of other schools in the Ballarat regions also recorded strong growth in student ability despite the disruption of COVID to schools. The individual 2021 NAPLAN results of all schools across Australia were released on the myschool.edu.au website on Wednesday. The national standardised test was not held in 2020 because of COVID. "The schools that are punching above their weight are those that are achieving above expectation in terms of progress on where their students were two years ago, taking into account their level of socio-educational advantage," said Australian Curriculum and Assessment reporting authority chief David de Carvalho. "Let's find out what those schools are doing and think about how good practice can be replicated," he said. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

