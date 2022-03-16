coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 NEW CASES: 167 (up from 153 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 917 (down from 923 yesterday) Ballarat has reported another drop in active COVID infections, despite reporting 167 new cases in the 24 hours to midnight, Tuesday. Active cases are down by six to 917, compared to 923 in the previous reporting period. In other areas: Victoria is seeing a 10 per cent rise in in COVID-19 case numbers week-on-week, recording 9426 new infections, as the government pushes vaccinations ahead of winter. The daily case figure is the state's highest since posting 9908 on February 9 and has resulted in the number of active infections in the state jumping by 1847 to 42,250. Another eight people have died, taking the state's toll to 2657 since the pandemic began. The BA.2 sub variant of the Omicron strain now accounts for 50 per cent of cases in Victoria, according to waste water analysis, and authorities say while it is more infectious, the COVID-19 third vaccine dose remains effective against it. "We're seeing over the last couple of weeks around a 10 per cent underlying increase week-on-week of case numbers," COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar told reporters. "Winter is coming. We are now in a position where you need to ensure you've had your third dose protection because we're going to see (in) colder months more people gathering and greater spread particularly on this BA.2 two sub-lineage that's now starting to increase its prevalence." The state is rolling out 120 pop-up vaccination clinics in local government areas with the lowest take-up of booster shots. It is also closing the largest hub, the Royal Exhibition Building, from March 23 since more GPs, pharmacies and local vaccination clinics are now available. "The Victorian state hubs delivered more vaccines than any other state whilst the Commonwealth got around to building their distribution network of GPS and pharmacies. That's now up and running," Health Minister Martin Foley said. "Our emphasis is now targeting those parts of Victoria, that are disproportionately under-represented." Victoria has 62.9 per cent of residents aged 18 and over vaccinated with three COVID-19 vaccine doses. People in hospital with COVID-19 stands at 201 patients. Of those, 24 are in intensive care, including six who are on ventilation. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

