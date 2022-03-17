sport, ballarat-cricket,

Golden Point expects star all-rounder Manny De Zoysa to be fit for this weekend's Ballarat Cricket Association semi-final though remains unsure how much of a role he will be able to play. De Zoysa was forced from the field after injuring his bowling hand when attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled chance in his side's final-round win against East Ballarat. Golden Point coach Daniel McDonald said De Zoysa was still sore from the incident but was keen to play against Wendouree on Saturday. The veteran was instrumental in the Pointies' must-win game last weekend, knocking 72 to save his side's batting innings before bowling 9.1 overs for figures of 1-22 to stifle the Hawks' response. IN OTHER NEWS: De Zoysa is averaging 50 across his past five innings while also taking six wickets at an economy rate of 3.6. McDonald said there was a good feeling down at Eastern Oval with his side entering finals on a six-match winning streak. "I'm really happy with the way we're playing as a team. The most successful teams are the ones that are the most connected. They win together," he said. "That's been a big theme for us. The important thing is that we play for one another." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/1fb9b506-c20a-4d99-ba2d-02db32535455.jpg/r742_76_3879_1848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg