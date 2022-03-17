sport, ballarat-cricket,

Whatever happens in this weekend's semi-final, Napoleons-Sebastopol coach Dan Davies wants his charges to be proud of the journey that has them two wins away from a historic Ballarat Cricket Association premiership. Naps-Sebas has risen from a bottom-of-the-ladder finish last season to contest finals for the first time in five years. "Sometimes people talk about a season in the context of playing finals. It's like: 'you've achieved nothing yet because you haven't won a premiership'. But, for us, it's about celebrating the journey," Davies said. "For a team to go from the bottom of the ladder to the top three is almost unheard of in any top competition. "So, (after last weekend's win) I just reiterated how proud I was of the guys. It's taken a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifices to get here. "I told them to celebrate what they achieved because what they've achieved is phenomenal already." Naps-Sebas' return to finals brings no small task with reigning premier Darley awaiting at Alfredton Oval on Saturday. Davies took some solace in the fact his side had beaten the Lions twice in the past three games. "We seem to match up really well against Darley," he said. "Obviously, it will be a big challenge and a big occasion for a lot of guys, but they stood up really well last week under a lot of pressure when we had to win that game to play finals. "We haven't changed anything as far as preparation. Everything we've done this year has been about consistency and guys knowing their roles." Darley enters the match seeking immediate redemption. Last weekend, the Lions lost five wickets for 22 runs to sink to an unlikely loss to Ballarat-Redan. Darley coach Brian Wheelahan was confident it was just a misstep. "It wasn't an ideal way to finish the regular season, but at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter," he said. "I'm not trying to sweep it under the carpet, but the boys didn't have a lot to play for knowing we couldn't go top. We definitely zoned out a little bit, and it wasn't a reflection of what we generally produce." The Lions enter the post-season as one of the competition's most experienced teams, searching for a third-straight grand final appearance. "We're a one in four chance and I suppose a strength of ours is that we've been here before and performed when it matters," Wheelahan said. "There was a buzz around the place last night. The stakes are higher. We're pumped, firstly about this week but also that we have a chance to create something really special." DARLEY: Jake Ooroloff, Rahmatullah Khwaja, Ben Longhurst, Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Brodie Ward, Mitchell Ward, Dilan Chanidma, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanaya NAPS-SEBAS: Stuart Calder, Daniel Scott, Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jacob Ramsey, Jacob Coxall, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Viraj Pushpakumara, Lachlan Storey Wendouree captain Ryan Simmonds knows his side's semi-final will be as much about stopping momentum as it will be gaining on-field supremacy. The Red Caps meet a Golden Point side on an almighty high, having snuck into the top four on the season's final day with a sixth-straight win. "They're probably the form team of the competition over the past period of time," Simmonds said. "They're coming in with some really good form, and we feel like we've been playing some pretty good cricket as well, so we're excited for a good contest. "They're a very consistent side across the board. The biggest thing is probably going to be applying pressure, and that starts with us being able to field really well. When we field well, we bowl well." Saturday's match shapes as a showdown between two heavyweight top orders. In opener Josh Pegg, Golden Point boasts one of the season's breakthrough performers with bat and ball, while first-drop Josh White is averaging 42 across his past four knocks. Red Caps star Cole Roscholler has justified claims to being the season's best batter - an honour he took from opening partner Sam Miller in the early rounds of the summer. Since the holiday break, Roscholler has knocked one century and four half-centuries to rank among the competition's top runscorers. Miller, meanwhile, fell five runs short of a third century for the season last weekend. "Obviously, for both teams, I think early wickets are going to be crucial," Simmonds said. "I think it's always nice to take early wickets with the ball, and you want to try and make a good start with the bat." The Red Caps enter finals in top form, having posted a season-high 6-293 last time out. "It's always nice to post a big total and have some boys having a pretty good hit," Simmonds said. "From our point of view, it's about taking the same approach we've had all year, which is being positive in all we do." Golden Point coach Daniel McDonald knew the Pointies would have to take their chances. "Cole and Sam are probably the two best bats in the competition. They're phenomenal. Then they've also got Heath Pyke, Ollie Mahncke, Mat Begbie - there are a lot of players in that team who have made runs this season," McDonald said. "We know Cole and Sam have probably made 60 plus per cent of the overall team scores this year, so we've got to try and get them early. If we can get them, we feel like we'll give ourselves the best opportunity of creating a really good game." McDonald was also wary of an opponent looking to extend its nine-match unbeaten streak. "It's a great challenge. I think in order to win a premiership you have to beat the best teams. So, if we're not good enough to win this weekend, then we probably don't deserve to win a premiership," he said. "(Wendouree) has had a fantastic year and we've got a lot of respect for them as a group." WENDOUREE: Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Ryan Simmonds, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Jackson Sleep, Sam Miller, Oliver Mahncke, Tristan Maple, Jack Peeters, Cole Roscholler GOLDEN POINT: Josh White, Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Josh Pegg, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Cooper McKenzie, Manny De Zoysa 

