Cooking students at Federation TAFE will be at the cutting edge of the latest food trends with a refurbishment of the school's Prospects hospitality training restaurant announced on Wednesday. A $750,000 upgrade to the Prospects hospitality centre will update facilities to include the very latest equipment, giving students to learn the very latest skills they need for a career in hospitality. "Kitchens and food nowadays is so much more advanced than it was 20 years ago," said commercial cooking second year student Stephen Fitzpatrick, who is completing an apprenticeship at Moon and Mountain. "It's incredible to get a facility and equipment for upcoming students to keep on top of food trends and be able to get that experience to put in to a workplace." The investment of state government funds in to the hospitality training sector comes as the industry faces a critical shortage of workers. The licensed restaurant will be entirely refurbished, and the kitchen upgraded, giving more than 100 commercial cookery, patisserie and hospitality students the chance to hone their skills in a modern, industry-standard training environment. Mr Fitzpatrick said he had seen first-hand the challenges facing the industry throughout COVID and the current staff shortages. "I started commercial cooking just after the first big lockdown then when it slowly opened up we were doing takeaway and I was involved at the start of that. "We definitely have staffing issues but we are a strong team and the majority of businesses around really pull together and help each other out," he said. "Having access to the latest equipment is really important because the fundamentals are so crucial for any aspiring chef, and because the cooking world moves so fast, with trends and new techniques." While visiting Federation TAFE, training and skills minister Gayle Tierney also announced more than $755,000 to deliver Australia's first apprenticeship for wind turbine blade technicians, $370,000 to upgrade the Computer Numerical Control Machine for students in cabinet making, furniture making and joinery. Federation TAFE will also receive $150,000 to modernise IT equipment in the carpentry classroom, $60,000 to purchase modern side-by-side vehicles for agriculture students and $40,000 to refurbish the greenhouse used by horticulture, landscaping, parks and gardens and land management trainees and apprentices. IN OTHER NEWS The wind turbine blade technicians apprenticeship course will be delivered at the 23-metre wind turbine training tower at the Mount Helen campus, building the number of qualified workers in the booming renewable energy sector. "This investment will ensure Federation TAFE can continue providing the best training options to Ballarat jobseekers across hospitality, agriculture and renewables - and is preparing us for the skills we need now and into the future," Ms Tierney said Federation Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Duncan Bentley welcomed the funding, saying it was an investment in the future of Federation TAFE students and apprentices. "We have a key role to play in driving economic growth and jobs in our regions. This funding will give our students the best possible equipment to train with, enabling them to enter the workforce with all the skills and knowledge they need to succeed," he said.

