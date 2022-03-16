news, latest-news,

BOWLS success has always run in the Jones family and now three generations are all celebrating the rarest of milestones, picking up three separate premierships all in the one day. Ross, Craig and Oscar are former Ballarat Memorial Sports bowlers and are now all taking to the greens in Melbourne, playing for Yarraville-Footscray, with all three tasting premiership success last weekend. The youngest member of the clan, 16-year-old Oscar was part of the team that won division two, pop Ross had a win in division three while Craig scored a win in division six. All three bowl in the number two position for their respective grades. Oscar, who started playing when he was just eight years old, has quickly risen through the ranks of lawn bowls and is seen as one of the top junior prospects in the game in this state. Ross said it was some advice at an event in Bendigo that Oscar should try his luck playing in the city. "There was a young girl in Bendigo that suggested he give Melbourne a go because someone might spot him and that's exactly what happened," he said. "Ozzie was starting at Deer Park and it was decided he should go to Yarraville-Footscray. They've embraced him, he's going well." Oscar said he loved the game and was keen to go as far as he could. "It's always been about the family playing and I've always got so much encouragement from others, it's really good fun. I love it, I enjoy it," he said. "I went to Deer Park for a year and Yarraville-Foostscray kept calling me and I kept saying 'no' and eventually I thought 'let's give it a try' and I loved it so I went there. "The vibe is really good there, they get right behind you and encourage you to be as good as you can be." It was Oscar who encouraged his family to join him at Yarraville-Footscray. "I got my mentor Wayne Roberts onto them and convinced them both to come down and join us this year," he said. Craig said the coaching Roberts had offered his son was seeing him take all before him as he moves forward through the grades and hopefully onto state and national success. "Wayne's been a very strong bowler for a long long time, he loved Oscar, mentors him, encourages him every time he walks in and is all about focus all the time," he said. Oscar will next head to the Gold Coast in June for the Australian Open. He said it was a great feeling to be able to celebrate success together with his family.

