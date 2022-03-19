news, latest-news,

A marquee recruit and the continued growth of the women's game has Ballarat City women's side confident about the season ahead. Caitlin Johnson, 25, has joined City for the upcoming season bringing experience from the Scottish second division and the United States. City co-coach Laura Brady said Johnson's arrival would give the club a massive boost. "Her primary reason for coming in is that she's going to spearhead our junior program," she said. "It's really exciting, firstly for that (on-field) experience but also to get that junior program going. It will be really exciting for young player to be coached by a female who's played at the highest level." City plays its first competitive game of the season on Sunday, when it welcomes Barton United in the first round of the Nike Cup. It shapes as the side's big pre-season test before the State League 2 season starts in late April. Despite avoiding relegation, the club made the decision to step down from State League 1 to create a better environment for the development of its younger players. City sat winless on the bottom of the ladder before the 2021 season was abandoned due to COVID-19. Two wins marked a similarly tough campaign in 2019. "We've had three years of not being competitive so the players just need to get a sense of success again," Brady said. "There's been two disrupted years when we haven't able to get runs on the board in terms of trying to re-build. I think State League 2 will still be challenging but it gives us an opportunity to gain some success on the pitch which is pretty important." Brady is joined at the helm this season by Tessa Curtain, who coached the side in 2019. Curtain returns as co-coach only, not a player, due to ongoing complications from a second ACL tear. She began playing State League in 2009 and captained the Eureka Strikers' premiership side in 2015. "it's been terrific to have her back. She's got a wealth of playing experience," Brady said. "We've known each other for 12 years in football so working together has been pretty easy. It's just great having to someone to bounce ideas off and having a second voice and a second set of eyes. "It's been good for the players to hear different voices too." Brady said trying to improve match awareness had been a big focus in pre-season. "Last year, every second half was better than the first half. So, if we can get to a stage where the players are able to identify what the issues are during the first half and be able to rectify them then that will lead to some significant process," she said. "Another thing, being a younger team, is working on confidence and physicality. They'll make the right decision but they just doubt themselves and that makes them slower. It's about saying: 'well, you're going to make mistakes but that's part of the game'."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/812644ce-8bdf-4978-967c-d0de7f706d7e.JPG/r0_128_5568_3274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg