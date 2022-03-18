Native resident has a near-perfect disguise

community,

The stick insect in the accompanying photo was found recently at Alfredton. As can be clearly seen, its grey-brown slender body resembles a stick. Indeed, a specimen was once gathered by a local woman collecting twigs for kindling. She received a shock when one of her sticks moved. This stick insect is one of the largest in southern Australia, with a body length of up to 18 to 20 centimetres. This is lengthened by several more centimetres when the front legs stretch forward, in line with the body. Stick insects move slowly. Sometimes they sway from side to side when disturbed, resembling twigs moved by a breeze. Their twig-like appearance prevents their discovery by predators. Native insects, they feed entirely on eucalyptus leaves. Young ones hatch from eggs, going through many growth stages before they reach full size. They eat gumleaves at all stages of their lives. Like many well-camouflaged insects, this stick insect is seldom seen, but it is not rare; indeed, it is said to be quite common in the forests of southern Australia. Sometimes, it turns up in suburbia - away from forests - including the centre of Ballarat. Such specimens have probably flown here - probably at night - or have perhaps been accidentally transported by cars or trucks. Males have well-folded wings held tight against the body, not disrupting their perfect camouflage. The female (pictured) is larger than the male and has smaller, less obvious wings. This species of stick insect (Ctenomorpha marginipennis) is identified from other similar insects partly by its very large "claspers" (cerci) at the tip of its tail. There are 26 species of honeyeaters on the Ballarat region's birdlist. Some of these are uncommon visitors, leaving about 15 species that are either residents or regular visitors. A few of these occur mostly in the northern part of the region, such as at Clunes and Campbelltown. One is the black-chinned honeyeater, resident in small numbers in bushland at Clunes, where a couple of photographers found and photographed them last weekend. The black-chinned honeyeater is like a slightly larger white-naped honeyeater, but with a small amount of bright blue skin above its eyes. It has orange legs, a small amount of black on its chin, and its white nape stripe is wider than that of the more numerous and widespread white-naped honeyeater. It is usually first found because of its loud distinctive rolling, churring call. Other honeyeaters found near Clunes last weekend included yellow-tufted, fuscous, brown-headed and white-plumed honeyeaters. This insect was last month cutting roundish pieces out of rose leaves, and taking them into a gap between bricks in a wall. I wondered at the neat rounded pieces missing from a few leaves, until I saw this leaf-cutter bee or fly. F.R., Learmonth. This is a gold-tipped leafcutter bee, a solitary native insect that uses tender leaves - especially those of roses - to cut and carry back to its nest. It binds lots of these pieces together into a tube, which acts as a nest for its young. Nests can be in any tubular hole. The nest is stocked with nectar and pollen, and several eggs are laid within. This bee carries pollen on the bristles under its abdomen. Sometimes this part of the body is coloured yellow or orange by the load of pollen it is carrying. The scientific name of the gold-tipped leafcutter bee is Megachile chrysopyga.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/424575d6-216b-4763-b4ad-490ffc25002c.jpg/r0_423_1100_1045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg