Rising fuel prices are expected to boost interest in electric vehicles according to industry experts, who say increasingly global events will shift people's mindsets around considering alternative transport. Good Car Co, which partnered with Hepburn Shire in 2020 to deliver an electric vehicle bulk buy program, has been "run off their feet" in recent weeks, a trend which director Anton Vikstrom attributes to the rise in fuel costs. "We've pretty much sold all the cars we've got available at the moment, it's ridiculous," he said. "I think the petrol prices changed people's perceptions, and maybe cluing people into the fact that a lot of petroleum products come from very troubled parts of the world." The Russian-Ukraine war has seen petrol prices jump globally with international sanctions on Russia, one of the biggest oil producers in the world, a disruption that is widely expected to see petrol climb to around $2.50 per litre. IN OTHER NEWS: According to FuelPrice Australia, the average petrol price in Ballarat on Wednesday was $2.26 and $2.05 per litre for diesel and unleaded fuel respectively. Mr Vikstrom said in the face of the price hike, lower charging costs and energy security of electric vehicles were increasingly changing people's mindsets around making the change to greener transport. "If you've got your own electric car, you're charging off electricity that's generated in Australia ... and that's about five times cheaper to charge off your powerpoint than it is to charge at the petrol bowser," he said. The Hepburn Shire 2020 electric vehicle bulk buy program saw vehicles available to be purchased by residents of the Shire and neighbouring areas, including Ballarat, starting at $17,000. Accessibility has long been an issue for drivers wanting to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, with the cheapest new model available in Australia currently sitting at around $44,000. Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions secretary Patrick Hockey said the growing used car market for electric vehicles could be be antidote. "Electric cars have been available for about ten years now in good numbers in Australia, and the used versions of those now are available on the open market from between $16,000 and $20,000," he said. Mr Hockey said misconceptions around distance capacity and charging difficulty of electric vehicles had previously held people back. However, Mr Hockey said he believed rising costs impacted by international and climate events would see more people pushed to consider alternatives to fuel based transport. "This year we're passing all sorts of thresholds with these events in the weather, so floods and droughts and they're going on around the world," he said. "As these thresholds are passed, people are going to make these shifts very quickly and very dramatically." For people feeling stretched at Ballarat's pumps this week, Mr Vikstrom said there were a number of steps regional drivers travelling longer distances could take to reduce costs and emissions. "Eco driving, which is techniques for reducing the fuel consumption of any car, they could be looking into car shares, arrangements and planning their journey so that they're using less fuel," he said. "There's all these sorts of things that we can do before we go to buying an electric car."

