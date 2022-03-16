news, latest-news, Golden Plains, Ballarat, Franklin Bridge, funding, federal government, history

Jack Lloyd's family has used the Franklin Bridge in Napoleons for generations. "My grandfather would have travelled, to get down to his farm, down where what I've got now, he would've had to travel on his horse and cart every day," he said. At 96, the local resident has taken an immeasurable number of trips over the structure, on Scotchmans Lead Road, in his lifetime, and was pleased to finally see it updated in 2020. "Well if you're going to Buninyong it was just a one-way - you couldn't go past on it ... looking underneath it was deteriorating," he said. "It's much better." The 40 metre, two-lane construction was completed in late 2020, replacing an over 100 year old bridge in a three-way partnership project between the City of Ballarat, Golden Plains Shire and federal government. The federal government provided $1.4 million in funding, and the City of Ballarat and Golden Plains Shire contributed around $900,000 and $500,000 respectively. City of Ballarat mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said such partnerships were important in helping local councils achieve projects. "Councils have limited infrastructure budgets and a whole lot of assets that are ageing ... our road networks have grown considerably and it's been hard to keep up," he said. "Being able to work with the federal government to help catch up some of our programs has been greatly appreciated." Looking around the official opening on Wednesday senator for Victoria Sarah Henderson said it was a wonderful community outcome. "The bridge had reached its end of life and it was limiting the types of vehicles which could actually travel over the bridge and that was a really big issue, whether they were school buses or trucks at a time of emergency," she said. "There can't be any limitation on which type of vehicle travels over any bridge in regional Victoria." The previous bridge, that connects Ballarat to Golden Plains, was able to bear maximum ten tonne vehicles. Among the crowd was Federation University historian and local Dr Anne Beggs-Sunter, who said she was pleased the bridge was named the 'Franklin Bridge' to acknowledge the location that was historically a "very important crossing". "The Franklin goldmine was here, and the Lady Franklin Hotel was across the road ... I think it's really important that we hang on to that name, the Franklin Bridge," she said. "I'm pleased to hear that the sign will say Franklin Bridge in a short time, so it is a fascinating area - as you're just driving back up the road, you'll notice a lot of the remains of mining still very visible in this area."

