Ballarat police are appealing for information from the public to help find two missing teenagers who could be in the area. 14 year-old Aurora was last seen in Ballarat on March 7, 2022, however it is thought she may have travelled to the Footscray, Meadow Heights or Broadmeadows areas. IN OTHER NEWS: Officers are also trying to locate 16 year-old Tarhlee, who was last seen in Ballarat on March 4. Tarhlee is known to the Ballarat area, however police believe she may have travelled to the Officer area (in Melbourne's outer south-eastern suburbs). Police are worried for both Aurora and Tarhlee and are appealing for anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000. A confidential report can also be made online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

