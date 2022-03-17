Buninyong smart living expo returns Sunday

news, latest-news, Buninyong 2022 Expo, climate change, global warming, renewables, sustainability, 2022, Ballarat

The most recent IPCC report, released last month, concluded that even if global warming were limited to 1.5 degrees celsius, today's children - many of whom will still be alive in 2100 - would experience the cascading impacts of four times as many climate extremes than that experienced today. The small window of opportunity for securing a "liveable and sustainable future for all", according to the report's experts, was rapidly shrinking. On any view, the report painted an ominous picture, but one which Buninyong Sustainability director Andrea Mason said should impel the community to do as much as they individually and collectively could to limit further global warming. "According to the climate experts, we need to aim for net-zero emissions by 2030 - that's the target if we're to avoid catastrophe," Ms Mason said. "Climate change is real and people really need to switch on and push government now - we're really in a race now." To showcase the range of ways in which the community can achieve a safer and sustainable future, Ms Mason said the annual Smart Building and Living Expo would return to Buninyong this weekend with the theme 'race to zero'. IN OTHER NEWS Ms Mason said the aim of the expo was to show the community how their individual actions could contribute to keeping the planet habitable for future generations. "It's about giving everyone a place to start - all the environmental and sustainability groups from Ballarat will be there on site ready to explain to people what changes can be made, from electric vehicles and sustainable house design to food choices," she said. "It's true a lot of the changes [to address global warming] need to come from government at an institutional level, but governments have historically been pushed by community and businesses. "And if the last couple of years with the summer fires and now the devastating floods don't bring it home to people that [climate change] is something that needs to be addressed, then they don't get it, do they?" Ms Mason said the free event was an opportunity for members of the community to talk to local experts, producers and designers about the latest technologies and developments in the areas of sustainable building, lifestyle and electric vehicles, as well as sustainable eating. Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions (BREAZE) secretary Patrick Hockey, who will host a stall at the event, said he anticipated a large turn-out, given the rise in climate awareness occasioned by recent natural disasters. "Since the bushfires and now the floods, people are really looking to see what they can do," Mr Hockey said. "It is good to educate people [about climate change] but we're sort of past that now - people are looking for actual, real things that are part of this new future we're entering." "So, we used to talk about education, but now it's all about real action. "Because of that, we expect this year is going to be huge in terms of people embracing the opportunities to reduce their emissions and also get involved in climate advocacy work." For those interested in how to reduce their carbon footprint and create a low-impact, low-cost, environmentally sustainable lifestyle, join the Buninyong Smart Building and Living Expo on Sunday 20 March from 10am to 3.30pm at Royal Park, Buninyong. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

