Have you seen these missing teenagers?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find two teenagers missing from the Ballarat area. Tarhlee, aged 16, was last seen in Ballarat on March 4, 2022. Police are concerned for her welfare due to her age. She is known in the area but may also have travelled to Officer. Meanwhile, police are also looking for 14-year-old Aurora. The 14-Year-Old was last seen in Ballarat on March 7, 2022. Police have concerns for Aurora's welfare due to her age. Aurora is known in the Ballarat area but may have also travelled to Footscray, Meadow Heights or Broadmeadows. If you have seen Tarhlee or Aurora or know their whereabouts, call the Ballarat Police Station on 53366 000.

