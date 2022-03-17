Search for driver after early morning hit and run collision

news, latest-news,

Police are appealing for information after the driver of a stolen car collided with another vehicle and fled the scene early this morning. Investigators have been told the driver of a stolen silver Hyundai i20 sedan was travelling east along Remembrance Drive at Lucas when they collided head-on with a blue Toyota Camry sedan just after 3am. The sole occupant of the Camry was trapped inside their vehicle, with firefighters paged to respond to free him. Police said the driver of the stolen Hyundai fled the scene. The 53-year-old male driver of the Camry sustained serious injuries. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a man was treated for upper body injuries before he was taken to Ballarat Hospital in a stable condition. Police have appealed for anyone with information about the driver to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

