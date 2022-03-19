news, latest-news,

Most aged care residents in Ballarat Health Services facilities felt they had more access to their family members during the pandemic than they previously had, a parliamentary inquiry has heard. BHS, which is the largest provider of public sector residential aged care beds in Victoria, invested in more technology at the start of the pandemic so aged care residents could keep in touch with their families remotely. In evidence to Victoria's Pandemic Declaration Accountability and Oversight Committee's Review of Pandemic Orders hearing earlier this month, BHS interim executive director aged operations Mick Kirby said alternative arrangements for visits were implemented immediately when restrictions were introduced. "That included window visits, so we had families that were able to come and visit at the window. We purchased increased supplies of iPads so that we could enhance FaceTime and Skype types of arrangements, and also mobile phones to increase the ability for families to call into the facilities and speak to their loved ones at the time," Mr Kirby said. BHS conducted regular surveys of residents and their families through the pandemic seeking their views. "The feedback was overwhelmingly positive towards our approach. Residents felt safe and assured; family members felt safe and assured. We massively increased our access to activities, increased technology use within our facilities and created unique gatherings for families and residents to get together in a socially appropriate way," said BHS chief executive Dale Fraser. "More than 95 per cent of residents felt they had more access to their family members than they previously had access to." In 2020, during the first outbreak of COVID-19 in a BHS aged care facility, more than half of staff were furloughed and in isolation at home, causing staffing headaches. "We called on staff who could come back into the workforce for extended hours and so forth to ensure that we maintained appropriate staff-patient ratios throughout the whole process here," Mr Fraser said. "Access to RN staff and EN staff is challenging at the best of times. COVID only exacerbated that. With the furloughing of various staff, it created a real pinch for us, but we run a very substantial casual bank pool that we work actively every day to try and fill rosters. "We again took a position very early on of how we would prioritise down some services to ensure that we could free staff up to be redeployed to various areas, and we did that with appropriate escalation of risk in the sense of we wanted to make sure that we preserved at all costs the core services and the critical services that we could not do without." Some administration roles that had nursing staff or nurse roles were slowed and staff urged to come back to the clinical workforce if they were in an administration area. "We take our point of pride as that we are different from private aged care through the clinical capacities of our staff. So having a nurse-patient ratio, as we do, and then the training that we put into the staff and the skills that they have give us capacity to manage most effectively, or more effectively perhaps, clinical deterioration in residents in a way that others may not be able to do," Mr Fraser said. "All our wards are staffed with appropriately aged care trained registered nurses and enrolled nurses in a way that they are dedicated to gerontology as a specialty. I think that has been a major difference in that regard. IN OTHER NEWS "We have a casual pool for the entire organisation, but within that casual pool is a separate sub-pool for aged care, so it did give us some capacity in that regard to ensure that there was a maintenance of the skill base. We are not putting people into aged care facilities who have no exposure to handling or managing complex clients with dementia or other concerns, because it is a clinical skill, as ICU is a clinical skill or ED or theatres are clinical skills. Mr Fraser said aged care nurses were typically looking after residents for many years. "You get to see their life in a way that is unique compared to an emergency care nurse or an ICU nurse or whatever, and you do not typically have technology as your aid," he said. "I sincerely wish more people would see aged care as a profession and a career that they would pursue, and that remains our ongoing challenge, to ensure that we have a pipeline of skilled and qualified people coming into our services across the board to act in the way of a registered nurse, a personal care attendant, a lifestyle therapist or whatever the various roles we have in our aged care, because it is truly a calling and a profession."

