Teen allegedly crashes stolen car into house and carries gun in backpack

A 17-year-old facing more than 50 criminal charges remains in custody after allegedly doing burnouts outside a primary school and crashing into a home. The teenager appeared at court this week when his lawyer outline a number of contested charges, including that he was driving during the collision and that he was in possession of a firearm. A police prosecutor said the teen was seen driving erratically on January 14 in Ballarat East and then doing burnouts outside Alfredton Primary School. The court heard the teen allegedly collided with the garage of a house but ran from the scene, leaving his phone in the car. The car was an outstanding stolen vehicle that had been taken from a car yard the night before. The prosecutor said the teen told an associate three days later he had crashed into a house and the associate reported it to police. The defence lawyer said it was accepted the teen was in the car but there was no evidence to prove he was driving at the time. She also said reckless conduct endangering serious injury was the wrong charge as the prosecution could not prove a person was at risk at the time of the collision. "There was no one in the house and no witnesses close by. The car collided with a garage," she said. The prosecutor said the nature of the conduct had the real potential of placing another person at risk. "The car is sideways a fair way into the garage," he said. The defence lawyer said the teen was also contesting possession of firearm charges, as he denied prosecution allegations he drove a stolen car into a backyard with a sawn-off shotgun in a backpack inside. The prosecutor said the backpack that contained the gun had clothes inside that police had seen the teen wear another day he was arrested. He said the gun would be tested for DNA. The defence lawyer said about 40 other charges had resolved to a plea of guilty that would be heard at court at a later date. The contested charges will go to a contested hearing. The teen will remain in custody and return to court on Monday when he will make an application for bail.

