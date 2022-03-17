Animal management officer needed surgery after menacing dog bit her during home visit

news, latest-news,

A City of Ballarat animal management officer was rushed to hospital after a menacing dog broke through a window to reach her and bit her arm. The owner of the dog faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday and said she euthanised the dog at the request of City of Ballarat after the incident. The court heard two animal management officers went to the owner's Delacombe house in October 2021 and asked to go into the backyard to check the fences. One of the declared menacing dogs ran at the officers and the owner grabbed her and restrained her inside. The court heard the dog reappeared in the backyard again and ran towards the officer, jumped on her and bit her on the upper left arm, shaking her head and pulling at her flesh. The owner and second officer pulled the dog away and the bitten officer ran to the car, bleeding from her arm. She was driven to hospital where she underwent surgery for the wound. The owner told the court the dog 'busted out the window' to get to the officer. She said the dogs had issues with the woman because they had previously been held in the pound for three months. She said she did not know the officers were coming to the house that day. The owner said she still owned the second menacing dog that was not involved in the incident and did everything she could after the incident by euthanising the attacking dog. Magistrate Hugh Radford said he acknowledged the owner's early plea of guilty and he took into account he had no priors and no subsequent offences. The owner was sentenced to an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour for six months without conviction.

