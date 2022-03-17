coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | THURSDAY, MARCH 17 NEW CASES: 176 (up from 167 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 918 (up from 917 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight, Wednesday. Today's number is an increase on 167 reported in the previous reporting period. The number of active cases in the city has increased by one, from 917 yesterday to 918 today. In other areas: Continued pandemic restrictions not just slowed the spread of COVID-19, it arrested Victoria's crime rate too. Crime Statistics Agency figures released on Thursday showed Victoria last year recorded its lowest number of criminal offences since 2014. There were 477,999 criminal offences recorded for the 2021 calendar year, representing a drop of 12.8 per cent or 70,087 offences from 2020. Victoria Police say so far in 2022, criminal activity has been slow to resume in line with society's return to normality. "Victorians, Melburnians in particular, had been in and out of lockdown. Our observation is there was some hesitancy in people moving back into a post-COVID normal" Deputy Commissioner of Regional Operations Rick Nugent said. "Less use of public transport, people tended to stay closer to home, and people continued to work from home so that made a difference."

