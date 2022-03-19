'It is quite brazen to be frank': witnesses chased down drugged man who broke into home in daylight

news, latest-news,

A man who is already serving a lengthy term of imprisonment for serious driving offences while on a dangerous amount of ice has pleaded guilty to further offending affecting the safety of the public. Michael Kovac faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from custody this week for sentencing for burglary, shop theft and car theft. The court heard two witnesses saw Kovac walk down the driveway of a Ballarat East home at 1.45pm in February 2020 where he smashed the side window to gain access and rummaged through items inside. He stole bluetooth speakers, an iPad, engagement rings and a bag of change, items valued at $8,500. The two witnesses saw him leaving the home carrying a black box and a backpack and Kovac started to run after he saw them. The court heard the witnesses attempted to chase them but Kovac yelled at them to stop or he would shoot them. Police linked Kovac to the burglary through the witness descriptions and his blood found on the victim's bedroom floor. Three days later Kovac scaled a fence to gain access to a business in Wendouree and drove a car parked outside the office through a locked gate, smashing it open. The car was later recovered in Ballarat North and crime scene services found a coke can and straw containing Kovac's DNA in the car. Kovac was also charged for stealing an iPad from a Wendouree store. Defence lawyer Anthony Maselli said the offending was committed in the same time period as more serious offending which Kovac was serve a five year and nine month term of imprisonment for. He said Kovac had been released from another lengthy term of imprisonment in 2019, but had no structure of parole or a community corrections order, found it difficult to get a job and used methamphetamine heavily. "At the time of his arrest (for a car pursuit) he had swallowed 10 grams (of methamphetamine), an amount that almost killed him," he said. "With the amount of drugs he was using he had developed hallucinations." Kovac was sentenced in September 2020 in the County Court for driving 100km/h directly at police officers in a drug-induced psychosis during a police pursuit with the air-wing involved. Magistrate Hugh Radford said the burglary and thefts before the Magistrates' Court were serious matters and punishment, deterrence, denunciation and community protection needed to be taken into account. "It is quite brazen to be frank," he said. Kovac was sentenced to two-years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of one year for the offending, to be served concurrently with his other sentence. He pleaded guilty to the offending.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/d719723e-c2fa-4e12-9521-4cbf8edca6c4.jpg/r3_0_1017_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg