The future looks bright for Buninyong with Sara Kennedy and Liam Mason taking home the Ballarat Cricket Association's top junior honours. Kennedy was crowned the Best Junior Female Cricketer and Mason the Best Junior Male Cricketer and the association's junior presentation night. Mason had a standout summer, topping the under-17 competition with 354 runs while also cementing himself in the Bunnies' firsts team. In first grade, he's taken 18 wickets this season and boasts an average economy rate of 3.44. For Kennedy, the honour is the latest in a growing list of accolades. The 14-year-old recently played for Carlton in the Victoria Premier Womens' Firsts One Day grand final and was named in the Vic Country under-19 squad for next month's national championships. Buninyong clubmate Freya Palmer took home the under-17 female best player award, recognising a season that saw take a competition-high seven wickets and score 261 runs.

