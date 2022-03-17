The future looks bright for Buninyong with Sara Kennedy and Liam Mason taking home the Ballarat Cricket Association's top junior honours.
Kennedy was crowned the Best Junior Female Cricketer and Mason the Best Junior Male Cricketer and the association's junior presentation night.
Mason had a standout summer, topping the under-17 competition with 354 runs while also cementing himself in the Bunnies' firsts team.
In first grade, he's taken 18 wickets this season and boasts an average economy rate of 3.44.
For Kennedy, the honour is the latest in a growing list of accolades.
The 14-year-old recently played for Carlton in the Victoria Premier Womens' Firsts One Day grand final and was named in the Vic Country under-19 squad for next month's national championships.
Buninyong clubmate Freya Palmer took home the under-17 female best player award, recognising a season that saw take a competition-high seven wickets and score 261 runs.
Best Player Award: Freya Palmer (Buninyong)
Bowling Aggregate: Freya Palmer (Buninyong) and Madi Jones (Ballarat-Redan) - 7 wickets
Batting Aggregate: Annabelle Moloney (Buninyong) - 305 runs
1st XI Best Player Award: Jack Harwood (Ballarat-Redan) and Yo Mani (Mt Clear)
1st XI Bowling Aggregate: Yo Mani (Mt Clear) - 19 wickets
1st XI Batting Aggregate: Liam Mason (Buninyong) - 354 runs
2nd XI Best Player Award: Rockey Hoey (Darley)
2nd XI Bowling Aggregate: Geordie Adam (Coronet City) and Rory Abbott (Golden Point) - 9 wickets
2nd XI Batting Aggregate: Rockey Hoey (Darley) and Jake Roberts (Coronet City) - 221 runs
1st XI Best Player Award: Zane Attard (VRI Delacombe)
1st XI Bowling Aggregate: James Parkinson (Buninyong) - 11 wickets
1st XI Batting Aggregate: Zane Attard (VRI Delcaombe) - 251 runs
2nd XI Best Player Award: Edmund Sullivan (Brown Hill)
2nd XI Bowling Aggregate: Zac Healy (Naps-Sebas) - 15 wickets
2nd XI Batting Aggregate: Ned Murnane (Naps-Sebas) - 199 runs
Best Player Award: Josie Brodie (Mt Clear)
Bowling Aggregate: Layla Jones (Ballarat-Redan) and Bella Gardiner (Mt Clear) - 10 wickets
Batting Aggregate: Olivia Kennedy (Mt Clear) - 220 runs
Bowling Aggregate: Emerton Hooper (Golden Point) - 17 wickets
Batting Aggregate: Mako Soloman (Golden Point) - 330 runs
Bowling Aggregate: Ryan Aggett (East Ballarat), Andrew Gittins (Lucas) and Harvey Gittins (Lucas) - 11 wickets
Batting Aggregate: Edmund Sullivan (Brown Hill) - 352 runs