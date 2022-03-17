news, latest-news,

A strong contingent of Ballarat exports could be set for a taste of AFL football this season. Six current Ballarat Football Netball League players headline the locals have been named as emergency COVID-19 top-up players. Josh Chatfield (North Ballarat), Bailey Van de Heuvel (Ballarat) and Angus Bade (Ballarat) have been named on the Western Bulldogs' list, alongside current Greater Western Victoria Rebels top-age player Jamieson Ballantyne. All are current members of the Footscray VFL squad. Chatfield was the Roosters' leading goalkicker last season, bagging 21 goals from eight games, while Van de Heuvel stepped out five times for Ballarat before cementing his place in the Footscray line-up. This year will be Bade's first with the Swans having crossed from Warrnambool. Buninyong's Joel Ottavi has been named on GWS list, with VFL power Williamstown aligning itself with the Giants. Star Darley recruit Brett Bewley is one of Geelong's contigency players, as well as former Greater Western Victoria Rebels pair Isaac Wareham and Marcus Herbert. Wareham said he was thrilled by the opportunity. "It's pretty exciting, I've been looked after pretty well by the (Geelong) program in the last couple of years," Wareham said. "They've given me the tools to improve, especially coming out of NAB League footy, so I'm grateful for the opportunities I've been given." Bewley returned to his junior club Darley this summer after being delisted by Fremantle. His new Devils teammate, Dylan Landt has been named on Essendon's top-up list. Landt previously played for Sunbury but switched his home club to Darley this year after spending a season in the SANFL and earning a place on Essendon's VFL list. Former Lake Wendouree star Jacob Lohmann has been named on St Kilda's top-up list after recently landing a VFL deal with Sandringham. Rebels graduate Jay Rantall, the former Collingwood Magpie who now plies his trade with Norwood in the SANFL, has been named on Port Adelaide's top-up list. Rantall played five AFL games across two COVID-19 ravaged seasons in 2020 and 2021 before being delisted by the Pies. The former basketballer made his AFL debut last season in the traditional ANZAC blockbuster against Essendon in front of almost 80,000 people at the MCG. Fellow Rebels alumni Connor Hinkley has been named on North Melbourne's top-up list. The AFL released the full list of nominated players on Thursday as part of the Playing List Guidelines to support the competition in circumstances where clubs are impacted by COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It is hoped with the top-up players available at any stage throughout 2022 clubs will navigate any major disruptions and ensure a full season is played. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

