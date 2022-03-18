news, latest-news,

A magistrate has dismissed a defence attempt to cross-examine a witness about the placement of a slab of beer on a bicycle as tenuous, in the case of a man charged with dangerous driving causing death. Hamish McKenzie Morley's defence barrister said the placement of the slab was a key visibility issue to determine whether it was blocking the view of the Rokewood cyclist's high visibility vest. The 23-year-old appeared via audio link from his home in New South Wales at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was ordered to travel to Ballarat for the next hearing. The court set a date for a committal hearing of the case when two witnesses and the police informant will give evidence to the court. Much-loved man Kelly Everett was riding his bike home in Rokewood after having a drink at his local pub when he was struck by a car on Rokewood-Skipton Road about 9.30pm. Morley, from New South Wales, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and careless driving on Rokewood-Skipton Road on December 18, 2020. Magistrate Ron Saines refused defence barrister Raphael de Vietri's request to cross examine a third witness who sold Mr Everett a slab of beer which he had strapped to his bike at the time of the collision. Mr de Vietri said he wanted to question the witness about how Mr Everett loaded the slab of Victoria Bitter onto his bike. "The exact positioning of those items (the slab and a milk crate) held together by a occy strap is important to the fact whether any driver may be able to see the protective clothing the deceased was wearing," he said. "A lot of the prosecution case seems to be even though there was no lighting on the bicycle, the deceased was wearing a high visibility shirt. "That detail is important to whether a driver would have been able to see the high visibility shirt. "The prosecution says the deceased should have been seen if he was wearing a high vis shirt." Magistrate Ron Saines said the witness said in his statement that he had sold Mr Everett a slab of beer but did not say he saw him leaving the pub. "Hopefully the witness would be able to give further detail of his recollection that night, if not he could give evidence on what Mr Everett's usual practice was as he often frequented the pub," Mr de Vietri said. Mr Saines said the line of inquiry was tenuous and denied the request to cross-examine this witness. Two other witnesses will give evidence via video link from New South Wales during the half-day committal hearing. A magistrate will decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial after the hearing. Morley will travel from New South Wales to Ballarat to attend the hearing in May. He will remain on bail. Mr Everett was born and bred in Rokewood, had a passion for history and his community and was remembered as a kind and generous man who would always help out. He was known for riding his bicycle everywhere he went and for having a 'heart of gold'. The Major Collisions Investigation Unit laid the charges against Morley on November 11, 2021. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/daa62e98-8aea-43da-9f73-e529ce24ca3b.jpg/r0_73_576_398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg