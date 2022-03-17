news, latest-news, Lexton, Lexton crash, Ballarat SES

A man has been flown to the Alfred hospital in Melbourne, following a car crash at Lexton on Thursday afternoon. The man and a woman, both in their late 70s and early 80s, were travelling north along the Sunraysia Highway at the time of the crash about 3.15pm. The woman was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital by road ambulance in what is believed to be a stable condition, while the man is not believed to be critical. Police are still investigating the cause. EARLIER: The Air Ambulance is at the scene of a car crash in Lexton, as emergency crews work to free a person in the vehicle. The incident happened on the Sunraysia Highway near the intersection of Williamson Street, with a member of the public alerting emergency services about 3.15pm. IN OTHER NEWS: The affected part of the highway is blocked and diversions are in place around the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics are assessing two patients, with one expected to be flown to hospital. "The other will be taken to hospital by road ambulance," the spokesperson said. "Neither are believed to be critical." SES units are also on scene. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/443c68db-99ef-4b19-9856-de1007eb1b7c.jpg/r981_659_4088_2414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg