A SECOND quarter lapse has ultimately proved costly for Greater Western Victoria Rebels who were no match for the Western Jets on Saturday at Mars Stadium. Missing three of their under 18 stars in Paige Scott, Jamie Lee Speakman and Molly Walton, the Rebels were no match for the powerful Jets combination which turned the match in the second quarter before racing away to a 42-point win. Early days it looked as though the Rebels would be able to take it right up to their highly-fancied opponents with two of the first three goals to Lily Jordan and Brook Ward as the Rebels took an eight-point lead into the first change. But that was where it would end, as the Jets took control of the match in the second quarter, booting four unanswered goals to take a 20-point lead into half time, holding the Rebels scoreless after quarter time and pulling away to a strong win. For the Rebels it was a one person show with Lili Condon who dominated through the middle of the ground with 31 possessions and 13 tackles in a clear best-on-ground game which must surely have AFLW recruiters standing up and taking notice of a predigious talent. But without the experience and quality of Scott, Speakman and Walton to assist her, ultimately it was too much left to too little. Others to stand-out for the Rebels included Olivia Leonard who gave her all with 19 disposals and eight tackles, Madeleine Seeback with a season-high 14 disposals, Laila Lappin and Ruby Lovel. In contrast, the Jets were a model of consistency across the board with only two players hitting 20 touches for the day, but eight players having more than 11 disposals. Up-and-coming 16-year-old forward Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner was a stand-out up front with a three-goal performance to go with her eight tackles on the day. It's been a season of growth for the young squad with the final match of the season against the Sandringham Dragons next Sunday at RSEA Park Moorabbin. The Rebels boys season will start on April 2, away against Bendigo.

