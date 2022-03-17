Top pick Coolangatta has to settle for third in Golden Slipper

news, latest-news,

THE Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained Coolangatta has just missed out on Golden Slipper glory, third in Saturday's $5 million, 1200m classic at Rosehill Gardens. Sent out as favourite after three wins to start her career, the rising star of the turf was having her first race start in 63 days, and while she loomed up with 200m to go, the heavy ground in Sydney would ultimately prove too great a task as Fireburn ($12) overcame early interference, before being gifted a rails run to score running away by two-and-a-half lengths from front-runner Best of Bordeaux ($11). The win was Fireburn's fourth win in a row and it is expected that she will now go to the Group 1 ATC Sires' Produce over 1400m at Randwick on April. This is a race that Coolangatta could also be aimed at should the trainers decide to keep her in work as a two-year-old. If not, a spell and a return as a three-year-old in spring would look the best option. Coolangatta's jockey James McDonald told racing.com the horse had given her all in running. "She tried her heart out. Got into a beautiful spot. Let down but the ground got her. A terrific filly and really proud of her." he said. It's been a frustrating few seasons for Maher and Eustace in the juvenile grades, despite a huge amount of runners, the partnership is yet to bring home a group one success at two-year-old level. Wins do include the Magic Millions Classic at the Gold Coast, Inglis Banner at Moonee Valley and Inglis Nursery at Randwick twice since the 2019-20 season. But they have prepared 30 two-year-old starters in Group 1 races for six minor placings, including five seconds, with 16 of those runners jumping at $10 or less, proving how difficult it is to bring home the success with younger horses. Still, there's chances left this season with the ATC Sires' Produce (1400m), Champagne Stakes (1600m) and J.J. Atkins (1600m) still to come this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/0d0cbb52-dd85-44ea-b1a5-6c6ba6139fec.jpg/r1138_857_2957_1885_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg