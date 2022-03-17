812 MacArthur Street, Ballarat Central | Iconic pub for sale
- 812 MacArthur Street, Ballarat Central
- 720 square metres
- Expressions if interest close April 22 at 4pm
- Agency: Colliers International and PRD Nationwide Ballarat
- Agents: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778 or Catharina Hartzheim on 0429 880 290
- Inspect: By appointment
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a property steeped in Ballarat's history. The Canberra Hotel has been operating as a hotel since the late 1880s, and the current owners have lovingly restored it back to its original beauty, with the inclusion of modern features and amenities.
Offered for sale on a walk-in, walk-out basis, with all or any part of the furniture, fittings and P&E on site as a fully functioning hospitality venue, there are permits in place for 100 patrons. The first floor accommodation has been designed for flexible self-contained letting, with separate access and security. The new tea rooms also offer a further income stream as a self-contained facility.
Not being a business sale means the purchaser can use the premises for any or all of the permitted options or with its underlying residential zoning, covert it back to a home business or grand residence.
On a large 780 square metre allotment., there's off street parking and two road frontage of more than 28 metres each.