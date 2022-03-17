news, latest-news, Ballarat property

Perfectly positioned in Central Ballarat is this sophisticated four-bedroom family home that has been completely renovated and extended. The renovation is outstanding, giving new life to the original Victorian structure at the front of the block. The building was gutted, rewired, plumbed, plastered and finished to include a living room, two bedrooms, main bathroom, laundry, powder room and storage with a drying cabinet. The window glass was replaced with seven-millimetre laminated glass and hydronic heating was installed. The rear of the property is completely new and includes the remaining bedrooms, kitchen, bathrooms and living areas. The kitchen is a cook's paradise, with steam, microwave and traditional ovens. There is even the added bonus of a built-in coffee machine. American Oak floors have been laid throughout the home, adding to the luxurious look and feel. The new area of the home has been insulated, clad with linear boards and fitted with double glazed windows throughout. The alfresco area has a built-in barbecue, pizza oven and fridge, as well as ceiling heating and remote blinds on all sides, making it the perfect entertainment spot all year round. Both the front and back garden are fitted with an automatic sprinkler system, enabling easy maintenance throughout the year. The rear building incorporates a double garage, a gym-cum-home office and is completed with a full bathroom. Rarely do you encounter renovated homes at this standard, with such a full complement of features.

