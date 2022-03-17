news, latest-news,

A new report has found social cohesion and standards of living in the Grampians region are beset by inadequate public transport infrastructure and issues around housing affordability. The report by Infrastructure Australia said fewer than half of the residents in the Central Highlands area lived within easy reach of public transport, rendering access to services and participation for many problematic. "Limited options to access critical public services affects liveability and can re-enforce (sic) disadvantage and social isolation in regional communities," the report said. IN OTHER NEWS "Improved transport connectivity and frequency of public transport services is required for communities to access local health and education services." Ben Lever, convenor of the Ballarat branch of the Public Transport Users Association, said the conclusion poor public transport options impeded social cohesion and liveability was uncontroversial. "Public transport services are crucial for people who are unable to drive for whatever reason, which might be the costs involved in owning and running a car, or because they're too young or too old to drive, or have a disability that prevents them from driving," Mr Lever said. "That's why it's really important to have strong public transport options, so that everyone can access education, jobs and services and other opportunities." Mr Lever said the region had been serviced by poor public transport for decades, beginning with the removal of trams in the 1970s. "We once did have a better public transport network and we were less dependent on cars to get around, but as that declined and as [Ballarat] has grown, all the new suburbs have been built with cars as the priority," he said. "What [state] government needs to realise is that we have the roads and networks already in place; what's required is an improvement in the service levels of our bus networks so people can get around - and that's not so much an infrastructure thing as a service thing." The report also singled out lack of affordable housing as a key barrier to liveability in the region, with over 6,300 low-income households identified as experiencing rental stress. The shortfall in affordable housing, the report said, owed to rising house prices, exacerbated by the influx of people moving to the regions throughout the pandemic. This, in turn, the report found, had increased pressure on the rental market, resulting in higher rents and a greater demand for limited social housing. It comes as cost-of-living pressures have risen substantially in recent months, with stagnant wages, climbing inflation and the cost of fuel reaching record rates. "If [affordable housing] is left unaddressed and adequate social and affordable housing is not provided, the problem is only expected to worsen and further contribute to negative social outcomes across the region," the report said. In some good news, however, the report did find the Grampians region was well-placed to lead the state's transition to renewable energy, noting the impact of climate change had mobilised community support behind the shift towards sustainable living. But to successfully transition to a cleaner future, the report said the region would need to invest more heavily in transmission infrastructure. It's a view shared by Tony Goodfellow, community organiser at RE-Alliance, who said upgrading the transmission network - including the Western Victorian Transmission Line - would be "key to unlocking" the region's renewable energy potential. "This will help Victoria achieve its renewable energy targets and curb climate change," Mr Goodfellow said, adding that the region had almost $5 billion worth of wind and solar projects in planning or under construction. That said, Mr Goodfellow said the state's current net-zero emissions targets - which aim for 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030 - were plainly not ambitious enough. "The current targets are not in line with 1.5 degrees celcius [limit set by the IPCC] and [could] easily be beaten," he said.

