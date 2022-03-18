news, latest-news,

Ballarat basketball prodigy Georgia Amoore and her Virginia Tech teammates will being their pursuit of a historic national championship this weekend. The Hokies earned the number five seed in the Spokane Region and will take on number 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA Tournament early on Saturday morning (AEDST). It is the first time the program has been the number five seed and its highest seed since earning the number four seed back in 1999. It is the second-consecutive season Amoore and Virgina Tech have reached the NCAA Tournament, the biggest stage in United States college basketball. The Hokies reached the tournament for four straight years from 2003 to 20006, and returned in 2021, breaking a 15-year drought. Amoore enters in top form having recently made history as the only Virgina Tech player to make the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Tournament Team. The 20-year-old is averaging 11.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Hokies won 13 regular season ACC games, the program's most in a single season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/b92d7dc0-38bb-4413-8053-83ae699ed4bf.jpg/r0_28_3208_1841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg