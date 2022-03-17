news, latest-news, House of the Week, Ballarat property, Newington property

Filled with original art-deco features and complemented with a renovation and extension, this home sits on a 700 square metre allotment in the heart of Newington. The weatherboard facade has a gorgeous bay window, with the original Edwardian art-deco leadlight giving a glimpse of what awaits inside. The floating midnight blue and oak bookshelves is a striking introduction, while the plush wool carpet adds to the warmth and welcoming feel. Continuing along the carpeted hallway are three generously sized bedrooms, all with original and restored brickwork and built-in robes. The central bathroom has floor-to-ceiling tiling, a frameless walk-in shower, toilet, bath, a floating Caesarstone vanity, heated towel rail and plenty of natural light. The final room in the original part of the home has been designed to offer flexibility. Whether you choose to set it up as a mudroom for school gear or a separate home office, there is ample storage, a bench seat and a full-length built-in desk with power and internet connections. The newly constructed part of this home has a modern industrial vibe, huge steel windows and polished concrete floors. The centrepiece is the stunning open-plan kitchen, dining, living areas and an internal courtyard. Soaring ceilings up to the second storey provide an abundance of natural light over the oak cabinetry with contrasting midnight blue overheads, marble benchtops and splashback, classic fire clay under-mount sink and gold taps. A double electric wall oven, gas cooktop and integrated dishwasher complete the kitchen. The adjoining butler's pantry has plenty of storage space, a four-zone fridge, a fire clay sink, European washing machine and dryer that all come with the home. Upstairs is a parents retreat with a home office or cosy alcove, complete with power and internet ports. Oak cabinetry with a combination of draws and hanging space makes for an effortlessly chic walk-in robe, while the ensuite has floor-to-ceiling terrazzo tiling and a frameless shower. The main bedroom overlooks the backyard with the beautiful walnut tree and original brickwork. An outdoor dining space is set just off the living zone, that sprawls onto the manicured grassed area. The walnut tree is the heart of the backyard, while the gardens are filled with semi-mature fruit trees. The stone driveway down the side of the house leads to a brand new shed. Other highlights include underfloor heating and hydronic wall panel heaters, modern plumbing fixtures and stunning lighting. Situated on one of Ballarat's best inner-city, tree-lined streets, it's within walking distance of Ballarat's prestigious schools, a shopping complex, beautiful Lake Wendouree and the CBD.

