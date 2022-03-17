BHS Emergency Department experiencing 'high demand'

news, latest-news,

People wishing to attend the Emergency Department at Ballarat Base Hospital are asked to only attend for genuine emergencies. In a post to social media, Ballarat Health Services said its services are experiencing high demand and there are long waits in the Emergency Department. "The most seriously ill or sickest patients will always be seen first." the message said. "If you do come to ED and experience a long wait time, please be patient and respectful. Our staff work hard to reduce wait times as much as they can, but in many cases it is unavoidable." Examples of an emergency include: More information on when to attend emergency and other options for non-emergency medical attention can be found here.

