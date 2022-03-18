news, latest-news,

Amid widespread cries of "footy's back" and the unavoidable noise the time of the year brings, some 400 athletes have playing a sport which despite its similarities - the ball, the colours, the clubs - mustn't be football. The theater of the AFL season's return has drowned out the serious, life-changing discussions around the AFLW's future. An earlier start for the women's competition, as soon as August, is on the agenda after the AFL confirmed it was in discussions about moving the season. While no decision has been made, continued discussions with players, clubs and broadcasters on the eve of the AFLW finals show the pace with which the AFL Commission wants to move. There's no doubt, the AFL has to change to start date. IN OTHER NEWS: Playing in summer has been an issue throughout the competition's six seasons to date. Each year several games have been played in 30-plus degree weather - too hot for spectators, let alone players. A move to the cooler months is one that makes sense, but is this the year to do it? Speaking to the AFL's Credit to the Girls podcast, North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney succinctly outlined the debate. "I've always been of the opinion that we should be playing in that springtime period, so I was quite relieved. I was supportive of the AFL's decision to do that," she said. "I do have the perspective of other people's issues with it, especially if they do [make the change] this season, given the number of ACLs we've had, it'll be another season those players will miss, and obviously expansion, the impact that might have on the quality of the game. "I think more so is the players who have taken time off work for this season, thinking they'd have the off-season and then play again next year, some have taken leave without play, some have moved interstate to play, and now they have to have difficult conversations with employers to say they need to take more time off. "I certainly understand it from that perspective, but from the playing point of view, we'll be in the cooler months and not competing against sports like tennis and cricket, which is a great move." Expansion clubs Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney all support an August start date. "We've spoken with each of those clubs and they're ready to go and they're keen to get going as soon as they can," AFL football operations manager Andrew Dillon said. "What we're hoping for with an August start date is it will give the AFLW the best chance to shine in a time frame that's good for playing football." Support is well and good, but it can't play centre-half-back or fill a development spot on a list. A five-month turnaround raises serious questions about player availability. The league needs to find 120 new players for next season's expansion. The typical retirements and delistings will make that number rise. For some marquee stars and others with flexibility a mid-year season is fine. But, for others with diverse needs in the not-yet-professional player pool, a sudden shift would be stressful and force an unjust decision. More spots to be filled. A list manager's annual fail-safe is the draft but an August start this year would demand too much of the competition's youngest players, most of who will be competing their Year 12 studies. Nothing has been said of when, or if, an AFLW draft would occur if the season starts this spring. Are the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' brightest supposed to persevere with the AFL's ambiguity or warn their schools now that they might be juggling exams with playing in a national competition? For a competition seeking fresh air, there a bigger things to worry about than forcing a start this August. As journalist Sam Lane said during the Western Bulldogs game in Ballarat last week: "I'm in favour of August, let's get it more intergrated with the men's competition and let's get it out of summer, no one likes that. But my question is this, when are we going to get a plan?" "There is not a legitimate roadmap for this competition still, six seasons in. "When can these players, coaches and support staff actually organise the rest of their lives around football?"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/9e863384-ec77-4e35-a830-5589b98427e5.jpg/r107_264_3455_2156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg