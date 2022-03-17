Nominations open for prestigious Ballarat business awards

news, latest-news,

It's no secret the pandemic years have been a test of resilience in the face of relentless stress and uncertainty for business. And though some local businesses have crumbled under the weight of rolling challenges meted out by COVID-19 restrictions, others have successfully devised new initiatives to ensure they survive and thrive. In a celebration of all local businesses, the Ballarat business community gathered on Thursday night to officially launch the 2022 Federation University Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards. Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said this year's awards would celebrate "adaptable, strong and resilient businesses". "The aim of the 2022 awards is to showcase, celebrate and support our local businesses in all they achieved, from growth to creativity to survival," Ms Gillett said. "We believe the award application process is important for our businesses - it gives them the chance to review their practices and celebrate their successes. "Of course, if you become a finalist the public attention is a huge boost to morale and team." With a view to the ongoing nature of the pandemic, Ms Gillett also called on the community to exercise patience and understanding, noting a number of barriers to the return of full business confidence remained. "Recovery from the pandemic is going to take years for many businesses," she said. "Businesses are short-staffed and, in many cases, exhausted from operating under high levels of stress for so long." Nominations for the business awards are now open and will close in two weeks' time. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/b1e1c3ba-0e41-42c0-b67d-80bea95f4357.jpg/r0_392_5345_3412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg