An emerging army of women are starting and successfully growing their businesses from their rural homes, rather than in city offices. Berringa's Sarah Walkerden validated this when she set out to profile a number of rural business women in a book. "I think there is a huge focus on city-based businesses who are good at making noise whereas us, out in the middle of nowhere, we tend to do our own thing quietly and we're not so great at putting ourselves on that pedestal and getting the recognition," Mrs Walkerden said. "I think it's good to highlight some of these amazing women who are out there doing amazing things." Mrs Walkerden moved from Melbourne about three years ago with her husband and two children to live and work on a farm at Berringa. The couple now operate three successful businesses from their rural home, including a digital marketing messaging and strategy business. In 2021, Mrs Walkerden was looking for a book that featured rural business women to provide inspiration and advice, but she could not get her hands on one. "I was looking for a book but nothing really focused on rural women in business and we do tend to have some unique challenges out in the bush when building businesses," she said. "I couldn't find any suitable books so I thought I better put one together." By networking, reaching out to rural business women on social media and researching, Mrs Walkerden found 16 women willing to be featured in her book called Rural Business Women. "I chose a range of people with different businesses and localities. Some are more regional town based, some are very remote and rural. We tried to get a cross section," she said. "It's designed to be a guide book for anyone, whether they're starting (a business) at the very beginning or whether they're slightly further along." Mrs Walkerden said there were more rural women operating their own businesses from home than people realised. "I think there are huge amounts of women starting businesses in rural and remote areas. Not many people outside those areas would realise," she said. But there are barriers, which can be overcome, when it comes to starting a business remotely. "I think the hardest thing is being so isolated. We can't necessarily go to networking events and that kind of thing. We don't always have access to experts and resources. Trying to link people into business communities and get them connected is really crucial," Mrs Walkerden said. "There are so many resources out there it's just a matter of tapping into it." The book features Anna Barwick, who won the 2022 New South Wales' premier woman of the year, and operates her business PharmOnline, an online advisory video telehealth service to connect isolated people with experienced pharmacists. Another business woman, Phillipa Lawson has established Pinnaroo Farm which mills red lentils into flour. Mrs Walkerden plans to publish a second book in a series to expand on the topics and take it to the next level. The new book, published as an eBook on Amazon, hit number one best seller status in the women and business category, within three days of its launch. "I hope it serves as a source of inspiration, firstly, and hopefully it provides some actual practical skills that people can take on board and practical strategies they can implement and take their businesses further," Mrs Walkderden said. Rural Business Women is available for sale in paperback form, for $29.95 plus $5 postage at www.ruralbusinesswomen.com.au or on request from local bookstores. The digital eBook is available on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B09R427XY6 - or your favourite eBook platforms. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/2f5bca02-9039-4359-8452-4565271fb82c.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg