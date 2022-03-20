comment,

Ballarat has done it once again with an outstanding Autumn presentation of our beautiful parks and gardens. Thousands of visitors, along with local residents, are enjoying the beauty of our great city at this time. Congratulations and thanks to those involved in Clean Up Australia (Ballarat) - Col Palmer and the team cleaning up the Yarrowee, Rotary Club of Ballarat South cleaning up around Victoria Park and other great working parties picking up rubbish around Ballarat. Sadly, however, our community is being let down by a handful of disrespecting citizens who are hell-bent on destroying the character of our environs with their ever-expanding displays of graffiti and so-called tagging. Almost every available blank wall or fence is being targeted, along with hundreds of street signs and mailboxes throughout the municipality. The latest target is the wall under the overpass at Ring Road, Wendouree. The railway line between Ballarat and Wendouree stations is an absolute disgrace. The question should be asked, "Just who is responsible for the clean-up and removal of the graffiti?" The mayor, along with a representative of VLine or VicTrack, may be a good starting point to lead the charge. Maybe Ballarat should follow Bowen and The Whitsundays in Queensland - they have completely banned graffiti and have encouraged local artists to paint various scenes and portraits on blank walls and fences. Now to another rubbish problem building up in the developing parts of our city. The surrounds of new-home building sites are fast becoming a great embarrassment with polystyrene, plastic waste and other building waste being blown all around our roads and streets. The southern end of Dysons Drive, Carngham Road and Cuthberts Road are good examples of this problem. Ballarat deserves a darned good spruce up (parks and gardens exempted.) Paul Jenkins, Alfredton HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. How do the people responsible for advertising the Begonia Festival starting on Friday March 11 feel when so many visitors arrived expecting to be able to see the Begonias? But no, the gates were locked with no access to the gardens until 10am on Saturday. Great communication. There were angry visitors vowing not to spend a cent in Ballarat or return to the festival in coming years. This is great advertising for your fair city. Janeen Edward, Mount Macedon I love the grieving mother. It's very emotional standing in front of her and pondering the past, the present and the future of all women. I don't visit her a lot but often say a prayer as I drive past. The similar one in Geraldton is also beautiful - the grieving mother, a woman, looking out to sea. Helen Kinnersly, Ballarat The city council must be joking, albeit a joke in very poor taste. Our street lighting in Sebastopol has to have more heritage credentials than the CBD since the street lights down here haven't been upgraded. Reamonn Tickner, Sebastopol

