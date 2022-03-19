comment,

As a community, Ballarat needs to start talking, we need to educate ourselves and speak to each other. We cannot just ask RUOK once a year then ignore a silent reply. Communities need to connect and act, that time is now. When I read in The Courier this week of a new service for adults to treat mental health and wellbeing, I was pleased - we can never have too many services, but supply cannot meet demand. It is not enough. The community needs to step-up and take some responsibility in caring for their neighbours, work colleagues, friends and family. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. I apologise if this word causes distress but suicide is real, people die by suicide, their families deserve as many empathetic caring responses, particularly online, from those who loved them as those who die from any other condition. Why are we so uncomfortable to acknowledge that a person who dies from suicide will be just as missed as one who dies from natural causes? We need to ask ourselves this and start supporting families, friends and colleagues affected. Have the conversation on how you can help. When we say nothing, we actually say a lot. When the next person in crisis sees that lack of response, it reflects in a lack of community care. While that is not the case, we must talk, because it may be interpreted that way, everyone should know it's safe to ask for help, it is ok to say 'I need assistance, please help me'. This town over the past couple of years had offered many free suicide prevention workshops - they are still available, do not feel you cannot help. As a suicide survivor I have had the smallest offer of support completely change my thinking. We need more training suicide prevention people trained in this town - please consider this and keep talking. Sue Walker, Brown Hill If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. What l would hope to gain during this election year is how this government can help our region tackle and thrive in a climate changing rapidly - we only have to look to northern NSW and Queensland - not to mention our worsening fire seasons. Let's use this election year to lessen the impact of climate change; is Ballarat ready for that? Our new service stations and shopping centres should have electric-charging facilities. We should infill vacant land blocks within the city limits and not just build estates on valuable farming land. More green areas to be established on any new estate to reduce heat during the summers. A proper transport network that people want to use that's affordable which doesn't see our buses drive around empty. A bike path network which actually takes you to work or to the shops, and not just round the lake. During this election period, Ballarat needs to adjust for the future - and the future, sadly, is climate change. Let's use this election to help this region to survive and thrive in the future. Are we ready for this election? Nick Martinich, Ballarat

