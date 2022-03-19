comment,

The scooter trial should be extended or approved. Attitudes towards the scooters have also improved - plenty of people were dead against them at the beginning but scooters have purpose. Bus networks are terrible. You can get off the bus and ride your scooter to the intended destination if there is no connecting bus through most of the town and actually make your appointment, rather than cancel. There are still a few young kids under the age of 18 who are riding these badly and that issue lays at the feet of the parents as they either have their own debit cards linked to parents' accounts. Overall, scooters are a great addition to the city when used correctly. Kim Aspland, Mount Clear

How are drivers coping with the hordes of Neuron e-scooters cruising our 50km/h roads? I have never come across any while driving and walking, some riding footpaths, none using the Sturt Street bike path. Apart from novelty, what is their use? David Chadderton, Wendouree

The turning on of the traffic lights need to happen now before a major accident occurs. I travel on Gillies Street daily and find cars zipping across Gregory Street in front of you and often trucks/cars turning into Gillies Street are not giving way to the right. With the addition of the railway gates, cars and buses accessing Gillies Street from the station and cars turning into the fast food stores, there is often a bank of cars in Gillies Street beyond Gregory Street West causing confusion and frustration from cars turning into Gillies from Gregory. With the lights operating at least it would provide a rule of law. Carolie Kerry, Wendouree

Another dead greyhound on the track at Ballarat. Associate Professor Warren Young and the public are "looking for solutions" (The Courier, March 16). May I offer a simple one: stop greyhound racing. Surely the time has come to say 'enough is enough'. These beautiful, gentle animals deserve better. Maree Harrison, Nerrina

We lose more people on the roads every week than greyhound deaths. We still all drive cars. Why do we accept this so easily? It appears to me that greyhound racing is dangerous, but like cars: does it have to be stopped? Andrew Van Rooyen, Invermay

