Opinion: Bring nature back into the development gap

Stand at the brow of Brown Hill today and you'll see acres of smooth dust in both directions. It's a shock to see this blank, lifeless canvas. Development as terra made nullius, empty ground, severed from nature. For potential buyers it is 'virgin,' easy to overlook it ever was teeming with life, ever was habitat. Remove those stacked tree carcases and the illusion is complete. A large sign features a smiling family, a bird, and inviting words, "A place to call home ... surrounded by nature ..." Only not for the bird. The bird has moved away. At this site called 'emerging' Brown Hill we see the cutting edge of nature's loss. A 'Natural Values Review' documents 208 diverse Indigenous plant flora and 105-plus 'vertebrate fauna' (birds and mammals) - but where are these birds, animals and plants now? Not on this bare ground that's for sure. And why would they return? Their habitat will be replaced with large houses, non-native gardens, colorbond fences and large slabs of concrete for multiple cars. Recently in The Courier (February 26, page 11), Michael Poulton called for an "almighty collaboration to ensure growth is a driver of prosperity for all - socially, environmentally, and economically". For that to happen our development model must be revised. As it is, growth does indeed drive social and economic prosperity but rarely - if ever - brings environmental prosperity, i.e. increases biodiversity. Because we start with a 'clean slate' that obliterates it. IN OTHER NEWS: This glaring gap in the so-called 'triple bottom line' is conveniently disregarded and the land almost always loses. In the bigger picture, over its history, we Victorians have cleared two thirds of the state's native vegetation. More than half of the third that remains is private land and that's where most housing is sited. Policy-wise our state government aims for 'no net loss' but a recent review by O'Brien, (2020) shows that "for biodiversity impacted by development," it is actually implausible. After comparing the "estimated and observed losses of native vegetation condition and extent," to gains claimed by developers (page 67) she concludes impacts "are currently undervalued" (page 68). This government's policy quandary is that we are Australia's most degraded state and our half of a third is failing fast. Rapid growth is complicating outcomes for biodiversity. According to Michael Buxton, the Victorian government has standardised a "development facilitation" system in which "communities have less and less say." Ballarat council's director of development and growth, in that same Courier article (March 12, page 10-11, speaks of applicants now 'expecting' a streamlined process. I wonder why? We have the means right now to institute a better model and it's clear the City of Ballarat has a strong community mandate for change: planning consultations (2013 and 2019) show environment is a high priority for residents. Council also has a "Living Corridors Action Plan (LCAP, 2019) "on ice," and a biodiversity policy on the way. We have useful practical precedents - the principles of C95, the Canadian Valley Outline Development Plan, (gazetted 2009, refreshed 2016) were designed to preserve habitat and revegetate corridors for native vegetation. But we need the will to follow through, to really mean what is said, the will to improve biodiversity rather than opting for convenient short cuts. Brown Hill might be different with the will to adopt 35 useful ideas, opportunities and actions that were listed in that Natural Values Review (page 22-24). Drawing on the site's ecological significance as part of a greater biolink that bridges from Creswick state forest to Woowookarung Park the authors framed an alternative approach to 'terra nullius' development. The ideas make sense, they are responsive to biodiversity. Imagine if our freshly minted Housing Strategy was integrated with Ballarat's Council Plan, and Strategy goals (above). What if our almost-ready Neighbourhood Character Assessments informed real biodiversity protection? By focusing on conserving, connecting and regenerating we might dare to dream that Mr. Poulton's 'almighty collaboration' could succeed, could include nature's prosperity. And it matters - nature gives us all a sense of place, and in dwelling close to its beauty we live rather than exist. To be happy requires nature's fun and liveliness. The sounds and sights of native animals and birds are major joys for every growing child. They exhilarate many grown-ups too. Today's development model plainly and simply is destroying nature. At the cutting edge, as bulldozers to roll in, environment becomes dispensable. We don't actually hear the cries as the wild animals, birds and plants are 'disappeared' do we? But we know. And who really wants a silent, empty, concrete world? Not me! So let's make it yesterday's model. Ecosystem health is vital to Ballarat's future, to us residents, and to the world. Most importantly it is vital to each bird, animal and plant on our local landscapes in and for itself. Linda Zibell is a community and environment advocate

