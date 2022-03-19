hiit republic, Club Lime

Viva Leisure opened their first club, Club Lime, in the ACT in 2004. Since then, Viva has branched into Victoria NSW and Queensland with their Club Lime and hiit republic brands. The company's group training facility, hiit republic, opened its first site in April 2019, with 23 hiit republic studios now across Australia - soon to be 24, with the opening of one in Ballarat on the horizon. "Our hiit republic studios offer 24/7 access, no lock-in contracts and unlimited hiit classes for our members," says general manager of hiit republic, Matt Eikenhout. "We like to offer our community the flexibility they need to meet their personal fitness and health goals." With Club Lime right next door, members will have access to two gyms - a fully equipped gym and group fitness classes, in one facility, under one membership. Hiit republic provide a mix of different hiit classes at an affordable price. From weight-based training to intense cardio classes, you can challenge your fitness in a fun and supportive environment. There's state-of-the-art equipment, showers and bathroom facilities for members to utilise 24/7. With no lock-in contracts, members also have the flexibility to cancel and rejoin as they wish. For the first two weeks of hiit republic's opening, the gym is open for free. Anyone can sign up for a two-week trial of both the hiit republic and/or Club Lime facility and enjoy all the perks of training in these amazing gyms. Download the 'hiit republic trial' app on the Google Play or App Stores to access two weeks of unlimited classes at the studio.

Vivia Leisure to open group training facility, hiit republic, in Ballarat

PUT YOUR BEST FOOT FORWARD: Visit hiit republic's new Ballarat studio for unlimited high intensity group training classes and 24/7 access. Photos: Supplied

BENEFITS OF FREEDOM: With a fully equipped gym and group fitness classes in one facility, no lock-in contracts and no strings attached, the sky is the limit.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The first two weeks of hiit republic's opening will be completely free, so everyone can try the state-of-the-art facilities.